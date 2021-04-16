In North Carolina, a fish falls onto a trucker’s windshield

A truck was rolling down a highway in North Carolina when its windshield was struck by a fish.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that the unlucky fish had been caught by a hungry bird and then dropped from the sky.

The incident happened southeast of High Point where Interstate 73 crosses Randleman Lake in Randolph County.

Video above the truck's windshield shows the moment when bird flies by and drops the fish.

The snipped of video was then posted on social media by Ward Transport and Logistics, a trucking company that has an office in Charlotte.

The video lacks sound, so it’s unclear how the driver reacted. But the truck can be seen pulling to the side of the highway with a layer of slush on its windshield.