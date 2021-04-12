Microsoft buying speech recognition firm Nuance in $16B deal

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk near a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth $19.7 billion including debt. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File) AP

Microsoft, on an accelerated growth push, is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about $16 billion.

Microsoft will pay $56.00 per share cash. That's a 23% premium to Nuance's Friday closing price. The companies value the transaction at $19.7 billion, including debt.

Shares of Nuance surge about 23% in Monday premarket trading.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The Redmond, Washington, company said that the deal will double its total addressable market in the health care provider industry, bringing its total addressable market in health care to nearly $500 billion.

The transaction is Microsoft’s second largest deal following its $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. Last September, it bought for video game maker ZeniMax for $7.5 billion.

Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance CEO.

The transaction is expected to close this year. It still needs approval from Nuance shareholders.