‘Super bowl of fishing’ to be held at South Carolina lake

South Carolina officials say one of the world’s premier outdoor sporting events will be held in the state next year.

The 52nd Bassmaster Classic – often called the Super Bowl of fishing – will be held on Lake Hartwell in March 2022, The Greenville News reported. The sprawling lake is along the South Carolina-Georgia line.

It will be the fourth time the event is held on Lake Hartwell. B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said that record is matched only by Lay Lake in Alabama.

The estimated economic impact on the region is at least $25 million, Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul said.

When the Alabama cities of Birmingham and Guntersville coordinated last year to host the event, the economic impact was about $36 million, B.A.S.S. chairman Chase Anderson said.

A variety of professional, collegiate, and amateur anglers will compete in the tournament.