Correction: Robinhood-Jobs story

New applications for jobless assistance fell in Florida for the third-straight week — but unexpectedly climbed for the rest of the U.S., signaling broader ongoing economic weakness as vaccine and reopening initiatives lurch to life.

For the week ending March 27, new jobless assistance claims fell in Florida from 17,349 to 11,700 — another new pandemic low for the state. The number of continuing claims, or among those filing for unemployment for at least two-straight weeks, also fell in Florida — from 123,921 to 105,243.