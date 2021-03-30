Target Hospitality: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.5 million, or 29 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $225.1 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $245 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.35. A year ago, they were trading at $1.94.