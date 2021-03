Read Next

When asked, residents and visitors alike can likely rattle off many of the Bradenton srea’s top assets without skipping a beat. From its beaches to dining, arts and culture to weather, Manatee County has everything required to make it a top Florida beach destination. However, there is one important asset that I am always quick to add to this list if forgotten. One that further sets the Bradenton area apart from its competitors, and one that deserves all the recognition in the world for the efforts and strides it has made over the course of the last year and especially in recent months. I am talking about Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

When it comes to choosing a destination, visitors often look for those that are accessible, with ease of travel in and out. They also tend to select destinations with airports offering top airline carriers and providing service to many US and international hubs. Located just minutes from the beach, and offering year-round and seasonal, non-stop flights to top cities, SRQ has spent years expanding and evolving to meet growing demand and was named one of the best and fastest growing airports in the nation in 2019.