5-hour rescue pulls Mississippi worker from trench collapse

Workers in east Mississippi spent five hours rescuing a man after a trench collapsed while he was installing a sewer line.

The collapse happened Thursday as Clarke County employee Tyler Kirkman was working at the intersection of Highways 11 and 18 in Pachuta, WTOK-TV reported.

“It was scary there for a little while," said Kirkman, who was trapped from the waist down.

During the five-hour rescue, Clarke County emergency management director Eddie Ivy got into the hole with Kirkman to help set him free. Kirkman said that provided him assurance that everything would be OK. His legs were angled in opposite directions.

“I think I’ve just hyper-extended my right knee and I’m just sore from them pulling on me,” Kirkman said. “I was in some pain there for a while, but they gave me some good medicine."

He said he thanks everyone who was at the scene and those who prayed and checked on him.

“I’m just very blessed to be here," Kirkman said. “Every time I look up, I saw the preacher praying for me. The guys with the Key Field Fire Department were truly a blessing for me.”

Kirkman said he was happy to be reunited with his daughter and mother, and he plans to be back at work on Monday.