Cato: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.1 million, or $1.96 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $575.1 million.

Cato shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 4% in the last 12 months.