AP source: Jags trade oft-injured Oliver to Ravens for pick

A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded oft-injured tight end Josh Oliver, a 2019 third-round draft pick who has been limited to four games, to the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional pick in 2022.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed the trade. The person said the pick will become a seventh-rounder if Oliver makes Baltimore's 53-man roster this year.

It's a fresh start for Oliver, who missed all of last season after breaking a bone in his left foot in training camp. He played just four games as a rookie in 2019, finishing with three receptions for 15 yards. The former San Jose State standout sat out the first six games because of a strained hamstring and landed on injured reserve for the final six because of a back injury.

New coach Urban Meyer vowed to completely revamp Jacksonville's tight end room, but he failed to land any of the top guys available in free agency. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith agreed to sign with New England, and Gerald Everett announced Wednesday he is joining Seattle.

Philadelphia's Zach Ertz has been given permission to seek a trade, but it's unclear how interested Jacksonville is in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Jacksonville added run-blocking specialist Chris Manhertz (two years, $7.25 million) in free agency and re-signed James O'Shaughnessy. They also have Tyler Davis, a sixth-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2020.

The Jags have whiffed repeatedly at the position, missing in free agency on Tyler Eifert (2020), Geoff Swaim (2019), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2018) and Julius Thomas (2015). They were equally ineffective with Oliver.

They have five of the top 65 picks in next month's draft, and a tight end is almost guaranteed to be one of them.