Legacy Housing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Legacy Housing Corp. (LEGH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Texas-based company said it had profit of 44 cents.

The mobile home manufacturing company posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $176.7 million.

Legacy Housing shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.