Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up .25 cent at $6.41 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 8.50 cents at $5.5275 a bushel; May oats fell 7 cents at $3.71 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 13.25 cents at $14.23 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1892 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3692 a pound; April lean hogs rose 3.13 cents at .9295 a pound.

