BioDelivery: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.8 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $25.7 million, or 24 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $156.5 million.

BioDelivery expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.10. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.