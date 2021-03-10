Xoma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of $1.32.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $9 million, or 78 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $29.4 million.

Xoma shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72% in the last 12 months.