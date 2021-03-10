Tupperware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $489.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.2 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

Tupperware shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen fifteenfold in the last 12 months.