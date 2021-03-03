Police: Man on scooter killed by commuter train

A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a South Florida commuter train, officials said.

Johnny Joseph, 28, was fatally injured around noon Monday at a Fort Lauderdale crossing, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Witnesses said Joseph tried to cross the tracks before the Tri-Rail train arrived but didn’t make it in time, police said. Investigators said the man drove around stopped cars and under the guard gates just before the train hit him.

The train was going south with about 45 people on it, Tri-Rail officials said. No passengers reported injuries.