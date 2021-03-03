Florida fund manager forged college investment docs to land $95 million loan, feds say

An image of Elliot Smerling from the website of the University of Miami Business School, where he sits on the advisory board of the entrepreneurship program.

A Wellington, Florida, investment manager who oversaw private equity funds reportedly worth more than $1.8 billion falsely claimed that a New York university had invested in his firm and forged a university official’s signature to obtain a $95 million loan from a California bank, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida last week.

Elliot Smerling was arrested and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly falsely claiming in a December 2020 loan application that the university, which is unnamed in the complaint, had agreed to invest $45 million in one of his funds and an unnamed New York investment bank had committed to investing another $40 million in the same fund. He is also accused of submitting a forged audit letter attesting to the financial health of the fund and later sending a falsified bank statement from December 2019 showing a $4.5 million wire transfer from the university and a $4 million wire transfer from the investment bank as part of their purported investments.

The $95 million loan was approved in early February by Silicon Valley Bank. The bank’s parent company indicated in its annual report to the Securities Exchange Commission Monday that it had made a loan to one of Smerling’s funds, JES Global Capital III, that had potentially been obtained fraudulently. The company said it potentially stood to lose $70 million from the deal.

Money pledged by investors to Smerling’s fund was used as collateral to obtain the loan, which is a fairly common practice among private equity funds to give them access to money needed to make investments before they have collected funds from investors. A 2019 study by business professors at Carnegie Mellon University found that private equity funds were increasingly relying on debt — driven in part by low interest rates — and that they used this cash to inflate the returns they reported to their investors, potentially allowing them to collect greater fees in the process.

Smerling provided the bank with a table listing $500 million in pledges from investors as of December 2019, according to the complaint, including the allegedly fraudulent investments from the New York university and investment bank. The fund reported to the SEC in March 2020 that it had $561,833,998 in gross assets.

Companies tied to Smerling, who sits on the advisory board of the entrepreneurship program at the University of Miami’s School of Business, own several properties in Palm Beach county, including five adjoining lots in the Wellington area obtained between 2016 and 2020 for nearly $4 million. Smerling previously filed for bankruptcy in 1993.

Smerling’s lawyer, David Kibuliun, declined to comment. The University of Miami did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Smerling is listed as the manager of four investment funds: JES Global Capital GP; JES Global Capital GP II; JES Global Capital GP III and JES Special Ventures Opportunity Fund. A screenshot of a thank you message from the 2013 launch party for JES Global Capital indicated that JES Global Capital was a joint venture between Smerling, Miami real estate investor Jeff Schottenstein and New Jersey lawyer Jeffrey Wasserman. Schottenstein and Wasserman did not return multiple requests for comment.

Screenshot from website showing thank you message for JES Global launch party in 2013. One of the firm’s founders, Elliot Smerling, was arrested and charged with wire fraud and identity theft.