Business

Mississippi company gets $37M contract for Army ammunition

The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss.

A Mississippi company has a $37 million contract for Army ammunition.

Olin Winchester LLC of Oxford was the only bidder to respond to an internet solicitation from the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The company is to make 5.56mm, 7.62mm and .50 caliber ammunition. The contract’s estimated completion date is March 14, 2026.

It was on Thursday’s list of military contracts worth at least $7.5 million.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service