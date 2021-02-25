World Fuel Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $4.7 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.6 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.36 billion.

World Fuel Services shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.02, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.