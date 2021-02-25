Quanta Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $170 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $445.6 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.2 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.02 to $4.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.95 billion to $12.35 billion.

Quanta Services shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 4.5%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.