Forterra: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Forterra, Inc. (FRTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The company posted revenue of $379.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $64.5 million, or 94 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Forterra shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.