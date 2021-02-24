Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 20 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 1 cent at $5.5725 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 7.75 cents at $3.6575 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 5.25 cents at $14.1325 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.1617 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.3985 a pound; April lean hogs gained 1.98 cents at .8845 a pound.

