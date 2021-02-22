AP source: Tyler Clippard agrees to 1-year deal with D-backs

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Tyler Clippard throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract with Clippard, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The agreement was reached on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) AP

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $2.25 million, one-year contract with reliever Tyler Clippard, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The agreement was reached on Monday and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. The deal includes a $1.75 million salary this year and a $3.5 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 36-year-old right-hander is a two-time All-Star and has 777 appearances over 14 seasons with a career 3.13 ERA. He had a 2.77 ERA in 26 appearances with the Minnesota Twins last season, when he made $1,018,519 in prorated pay from a $2.75 million base salary plus $190,021 in earned bonuses for total income of $1,208,540.

This will be Clippard's second stint with the Diamondbacks. He appeared in 40 games with the team in 2016 before being sent to the New York Yankees in a trade.

Clippard is the second veteran bullpen arm the D-backs have signed in the past few weeks. Arizona also signed right-hander Joakim Soria to a $3.5 million, one-year deal. Both pitchers could have a chance to earn the closer's role in a Diamondbacks bullpen that figures to be young and inexperienced.

The Arizona Republic first reported Clippard's deal with the D-backs.

The Diamondbacks also confirmed a $1.75 million, one-year deal with infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. The 35-year-old was in D-backs camp on Monday when the team went through its first workout of the spring with the full roster.

Cabrera made $925,926 in prorated pay from a $2.5 million salary last year plus $186,604 in earned bonuses for total income of $1,112,530.

___

Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP