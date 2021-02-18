Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 23.25 cents at $6.6225 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .75 cent at $5.5225 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $3.5150 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 4.75 cents at $13.76 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.1530 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.27 cents at $1.3865 a pound; April lean hogs lost 1.5 cents at .8450 a pound.