Hecla Mining: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $795,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $188.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $16.8 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $691.9 million.

Hecla Mining shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 86% in the last 12 months.

