Shortstop Dansby Swanson, Braves go to salary arbitration

Shortstop Dansby Swanson went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, asking for a raise to $6.7 million rather than the team’s $6 million offer.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman heard the case, and a decision is expected Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1,666,667 in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.

Atlanta lost its case last week against pitcher Mike Soroka, who will earn $2.8 million rather than the team’s $2.1 million offer.

Two players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano.

Players and teams have split six decisions this year. St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million) also won. Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million) lost along with New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million).

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.