AP source: D-backs adding IF Asdrubal Cabrera on 1-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The agreement was reached on Friday and confirmed to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal is pending a physical. Cabrera can earn up to $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old is a two-time All-Star who was with the Washington Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Cabrera seems like an ideal fit for the Diamondbacks at second base, which would move the versatile Ketel Marte back to center field.

Marte had a breakout year in 2019 while playing mostly center field but was moved back to primarily second base in 2020.

Cabrera was an All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012. He has played all four infield positions during his career and has nearly 1,700 career hits, along with 188 homers.

The Diamondbacks have made a couple of moves over the past few weeks after a quiet offseason. They signed veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria to a $3.5 million, one-year deal.

Arizona is coming off a disappointing 25-35 record in 2020, which put them last in the NL West.

___

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP