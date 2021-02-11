Business

Applied Genetic Technologies: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALACHUA, Fla.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

Applied Genetic Technologies shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

TreeHouse: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 11, 2021 7:20 AM

Business

First American Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 11, 2021 7:19 AM

Business

Kraft: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 11, 2021 7:15 AM

Business

Domtar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 11, 2021 7:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service