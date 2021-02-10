Tyler Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $54.1 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.39 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $283.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $283.4 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.9 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion.

Tyler Technologies shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.