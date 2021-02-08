Cubic: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Cubic Corp. (CUB) on Monday reported a loss of $13 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329.1 million.

Cubic shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 3% in the last 12 months.