Business

Alico: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FT. MYERS, Fla.

AliCo. (ALCO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $13.7 million in the period.

Alico shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Baxter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 7:39 AM

Business

Group 1 Automotive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 7:39 AM

Business

Spire: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 7:34 AM

Business

DSP Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 04, 2021 7:29 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service