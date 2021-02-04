Group 1 Automotive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $100.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $5.43. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.66 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.84 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $2.99 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286.5 million, or $15.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.85 billion.

Group 1 Automotive shares have increased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.