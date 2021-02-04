Spire: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Spire Inc. (SR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $88.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $512.6 million in the period.

Spire shares have decreased almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.