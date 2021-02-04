DSP Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The internet phone and wireless chipset company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $6.8 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $114.5 million.

DSP Group shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.