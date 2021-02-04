Business

Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $482 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.12 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

