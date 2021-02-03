Howmet: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $106 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $261 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 89 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.25 billion.

Howmet shares have decreased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.