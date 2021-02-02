Sysco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $67.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $11.56 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.85 billion.

Sysco shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.