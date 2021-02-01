Midwest Economy: January state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for January:

Arkansas: The overall index increased to 76.9 from December’s 62.3. Components were: new orders at 80.9, production or sales at 77.0, delivery lead time at 78.4, inventories at 83.7, and employment at 64.5. “Since bottoming in May of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 4,000 jobs for a 2.8% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue well into 2021 for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

Iowa: Iowa’s overall index remained above growth neutral as the overall reading climbed to 71.5 from 64.7 in December. Components were: new orders at 79.4, production. or sales at 75.8, delivery lead time at 74.0, employment at 65.6, and inventories at 70.8. “Since bottoming in April of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by almost 14,000 jobs for a 6.4% gain," Goss said. "Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue well into 2021 for the state’s manufacturing sector."

Kansas: The state's overall index rose to 62.0 from 55.3 in December. Components were: new orders at 72.8, production or sales at 81.3, delivery lead time at 63.3, employment at 53.3, and inventories at 39.3. “Since bottoming in April of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by only 800 jobs for a 0.5% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will accelerate in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

Minnesota: The overall index dipped to 66.9 from 67.6 in December. Components were: new orders at 83.2, production or sales at 69.3, delivery lead time at 68.9, inventories at 55.6, and employment at 57.4. “Since bottoming in May of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 10,500 jobs for a 3.2% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

Missouri: The overall index dropped to 62.5 from 67.2 in December. Components were: new orders at 73.0, production or sales at 81.5, delivery lead time at 63.8, inventories at 40.7, and employment at 53.6. “Since bottoming in April of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by almost 29,000 jobs for a 11.9% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will slow to a still healthy pace in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

Nebraska: The overall index rose to 69.2 from 67.0 in December. Components were: new orders at 74.7, production or sales at 83.6, delivery lead time at 70.1, inventories at 59.4, and employment at 58.4. “Since bottoming in June of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 2,000 jobs for a 2.1% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

North Dakota: The overall index soared to 75.6 from 62.8 in December. Components were: new orders at 76.1, production or sales at 85.4, delivery lead time at 79.9, employment at 62.2, and inventories at 74.4. “Since bottoming in November of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has added no new jobs. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that growth will expand, but at a very modest pace in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index climbed to 65.4 from December’s 55.9. Components were: new orders at 73.7, production or sales at 82.4, delivery lead time at 66.5, inventories at 48.8, and employment at 55.7. “Since bottoming in September of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by only 900 jobs for a 0.7% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will improve in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.

South Dakota: The overall index sank to 62.2 from 76.3 in December. Components were: new orders at 72.9, production or sales at 81.4, delivery lead time at 63.5, inventories at 40.0, and employment at 53.5. “Since bottoming in August of last year, manufacturing employment in the state has expanded by 1,200 jobs for a 2.9% gain. Creighton’s surveys over the past several months indicate that this rate of growth will continue in the months ahead for the state’s manufacturing sector,” Goss said.