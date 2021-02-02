Florida attorney caught with a jail inmate and his zipper down is disbarred

Inmates in Pinellas County Jail and Falkenberg Road Jail in Hillsborough County were allowed to see visiting attorney Andrew Spark, an attorney who wasn’t their attorney. They weren’t allowed to do what Spark asked. Miami

In the end, Tampa attorney Andrew Spark’s desire to adult play behind bars with a convicted child pornographer cost him his legal career.

The 58-year-old has been on probation since Feb. 8, 2019, and is scheduled to remain so until Feb. 7, 2024, after pleading guilty to charges of bringing contraband into county detention facilities. He’s already finished the concurrent one-year probation for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

But the actions leading to those convictions — and leading to Spark being caught with his zipper open, ready to receive another round of oral sex from an inmate he’d photographed performing this sex act on him previously — led to Spark’s Jan. 21 disbarment. That put him on the Florida Bar’s monthly report of lawyers disciplined by the state Supreme Court, which came out Thursday.

And, according to the uncontested report of the case referee and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s 2017 announcement of Spark’s arrest, Spark’s way of using his attorney privilege to take sexual advantage of women in Pinellas and Hillsborough county jails was revealed only when he tried to make the same arrangement with someone he met at a porn festival in Tampa.

A conversation between abusers

Shauna Boselli and her husband Richmond McDonald made adult films starring Boselli. But videos they made featuring a 7-year-old led them to the Pinellas County Jail in November 2017 while awaiting their federal court sentencings.

On Nov. 25, 2017, two days before Boselli would get 40 years in federal prison and McDonald would get life, Spark visited Boselli. He knew them from meeting the couple at an earlier porn convention. Between then and the prison visit, Spark wanted to shoot some porn with Boselli, but, Gualtieri said, they couldn’t agree on a price.

To speak with her on his Nov. 25, 2017, visit to the jail, however, Spark flashed his Florida Bar identification, acted as if he was Boselli’s attorney and was allowed to meet with her.

“He really duped the system because he shouldn’t have access to her,” Gualtieri said. “He wasn’t her lawyer; he wasn’t representing her. But as an attorney, he’s given the courtesy of going into the jail to meet with clients.”

Spark told Boselli he was making a series of porn videos of female inmates giving him oral sex. In return, he’d put money in their jail commissary account. He also bragged he’d done similar videos with another inmate named “Rose.”

Boselli told family members who told law enforcement. Investigators found Antoinette Rose Napolitano, for whom Spark had done pro bono work before her arrest on drug charges. Gualtieri said Spark also had been a sex customer of Napolitano after meeting her through backpage.com.

What the tablets said

Investigators found that Spark had visited Napolitano on Oct. 12, 2017, the referee’s report said, also “under the guise of official attorney business and entered a secure, unmonitored, attorney/client visitation room with the inmate.”

Spark used his tablet to record Napolitano giving him oral sex. Cops convinced Napolitano to be an undercover agent for them.

When Spark returned on Dec. 17, 2017, to see Napolitano, he again used his Florida Bar ID and attorney privileges to take her into the attorney/client room. Spark prepared for the usual arrangement to commence.

“Law enforcement then entered the room and arrested [Spark], who had his zipper down,” the referee’s report said.

After Spark’s arrest, investigators searched his electronic devices with a warrant and found photos of an inmate in Hillsborough County’s Falkenburg Road Jail. A check of jail phone records found a recorded call from Oct. 12, 2017, during which she’d asked Spark for money. He said he would but it would be an advance against her fee for the first porn shoot.

The next day at Falkenberg Jail, records show, Spark acted as if he was representing the woman, went into an unmonitored attorney/client room and received oral sex from her while he recorded it with his tablet.

The referee’s report says Spark put $10 in her account.