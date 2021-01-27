Codorus Valley: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.8 million.

The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.4 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $76.4 million.

Codorus Valley shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.12, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.