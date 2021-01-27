NC General Assembly returns to begin work session in earnest

The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh two weeks after meeting briefly to elect chamber leaders for the next two years.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate reconvenes on Wednesday to begin what will become the lion's share of this year's work session. Their largest task is to approve a state government budget that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is willing to sign by the end of June.

State law initially required lawmakers to hold a one-day meeting Jan. 13 to seat members, who in turn re-elected Rep. Tim Moore as House speaker and Sen. Phil Berger as Senate leader.

Wednesday marks the first day that legislators can file bills, but little action is otherwise expected this week.

Early-year topics are likely to include addressing how to distribute more federal COVID-19 dollars and locating more money for rural broadband service. Senators also will subject Cooper's new second-term Cabinet members to confirmation hearings.