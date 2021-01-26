UNC building defaced by anti-Semitic, racist vandalism

A building at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill was vandalized with anti-Semitic symbols after someone unlawfully entered and defaced several offices, university officials said.

A racial epithet was also written on a whiteboard during the weekend break-in at Campus Y, the school’s hub for social justice and innovation, the university said Monday in a statement. Officials did not provide details on what was written, but a post on Campus Y's Facebook page said some of the vandalism had “hateful symbols and messages" pertaining to women and people of color.

The break-in and vandalism was reported to campus police, who have issued two warrants for a suspect’s arrest. Officials have not released the person's identity.

“The Campus Y has a long history on our campus and has been home for students, faculty, staff and community members to promote social justice for generations of Tar Heels,” university officials said. “Hateful vandalism is not acceptable anywhere on our campus, but this breach of an established organization that promotes equality and justice is particularly egregious.”

The school has faced similar incidents in the past.

Two people were charged with vandalism and ethnic intimidation in April 2019 after officials said they defaced an art exhibit and the school's Unsung Founders Memorial, a monument to people of color serving as a counterpoint to a toppled Confederate memorial. They were later found guilty of injury to real property and larceny, and sentenced to 200 hours of community service, 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $500 fine, The News & Observer reported.

In December 2019, a residence hall on the campus was defaced with racist, sexist and anti-Semitic symbols.