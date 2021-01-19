F.N.B.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $72.2 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $339.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $302.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $286 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.22 billion.

F.N.B. shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.09, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.