Bank of America: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

2020 is behind us and good riddance! It’s a new year and time for those pesky resolutions that always seem so difficult to maintain. With the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to our lives and the economy, getting organized, focused and clear about your finances, particularly in ways that will help plan for emergencies and the unexpected, will be even more important in 2021. I hope to give you a few ideas to help implement and maintain your financial and personal priorities in a manner that allows for greater success this year.

The overarching theme is to do less. Set your sights low. Quit trying to build Rome in a day. All too often in the past, I set myself up for failure. I tried to bite off more than I could chew and it made me feel lousy and I would jettison all of my planning and go back to my bad habits and sub-optimal behavior. Change is difficult and if you want to have the tenacity to stick to a new plan you need to set the bar low enough to be attainable and to keep you motivated. The following are a couple of hacks I have used to under-promise and give myself a chance to over-deliver on my annual priorities. When you put all of this together you just might achieve more by working less.