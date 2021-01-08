Ball Corp. to build new plant in Kentucky, hire about 200

Ball Corp. plans to build a new plant in southern Kentucky that will employ about 200 people making tops for aluminum cans, the company said.

The Colorado-based company announced plans on Thursday to build a 450,000-square-foot (41,806-square-meter) plant on a 40-acre (16.2 hectares) site in Bowling Green, the Daily News reported.

Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority documents show Ball subsidiary Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp. is investing $305 million to build and equip the facility.

Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said the investment is among the largest projects in the region recently and will make "an enormous economic impact.”

The plant is expected to start production in 2022 and will add nearly 200 jobs over five years, Ball officials said.