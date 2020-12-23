Bradenton Herald Logo
Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 16 cents at $6.3060 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 7.80 cents 4.48 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 1 cent at $3.37 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanceed 16.60 cents at $12.6320 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Mar. live cattle was off .78 cent at $1.1320 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.55 cents at $1.4098 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .58 cent at .6690 cents a pound.

