Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.81 in Houston.

The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58. The survey was conducted Friday.