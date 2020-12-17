Walgreens, CVS predict COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public by appointment at pharmacies by spring

With health care workers the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and residents and staff of longterm care facilities next, Americans are asking when it will be their turn to get a dose.

Walgreens and CVS Health predict the vaccine will be available to the public during the spring, and patients will most likely be able to make appointments to get the shots at pharmacies.

“My view on this is that I think that the best and easiest place for people to get these vaccinations is going to be the retail pharmacies. Operation Warp Speed already contracted with 16 different pharmacy chains. Our point of view is that once we gear up in the pharmacy, we can give 20 to 25 million doses per month,” Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer for CVS, said during a panel discussion Thursday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on the vaccine rollout.

Five health care workers were the first in Chicago to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, which took place Tuesday at Loretto Hospital. Though states will determine who is next in line to receive a vaccine, Brennan said it would be best to inoculate people based on populations who are most at risk of contracting the virus in order to reduce the spread. Public access to the vaccine could follow shortly after, he said.

“My own hope — I may be ahead of myself a little bit — is that’s something that can be occurring by mid-February or end of February,” Brennan said.

Dr. Kevin Ban, chief medical officer for Walgreens, said the company estimates it might be able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the public by early March. The Deerfield-based pharmacy retailer said last week it plans to hire about 25,000 people across the U.S., including up to 9,000 pharmacists and other health care workers, to administer the vaccine.

Once the vaccines are available for mass distribution, Ban said the process might look similar to getting a flu shot, where patients schedule an appointment and have a pharmacist administer the shot inside one of its stores.

Walgreens also is looking at setting up off-site and mobile clinics to reach rural areas and communities that might have a hard time accessing a pharmacy, Ban said.

Still, supply availability will play a key role in determining how many people can access the vaccine, the companies said. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been the only one so far to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna’s vaccine could be approved by the FDA later this week.

Brennan said as more pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson apply and receive emergency approval for their vaccines, access will grow.