Sanderson Farms: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $27.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Laurel, Mississippi-based company said it had net income of $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $940 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.3 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sanderson Farms shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.