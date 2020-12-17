Bradenton Herald Logo
Rite Aid: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMP HILL, Pa.

Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $23.9 billion to $24.2 billion.

Rite Aid shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

