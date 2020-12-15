GE Appliances starts new dishwasher line in Louisville

GE Appliances is starting a new dishwasher line in Kentucky and increasing production for other products, investing $80 million and adding more than 280 jobs, the company announced Monday.

The redesigned extra-large capacity dishwasher will be produced at the company's Appliance Park in Louisville. The announcement follows plans made public in June of a $19 million expansion at the facility.

The project will add robotic and other advanced manufacturing equipment, the company said in a news release.

More than 7,100 people are employed at the company's headquarters in Louisville.